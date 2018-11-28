Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) Given $47.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 87 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Opiant Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $32,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $186,676.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,896 shares of company stock valued at $641,136 in the last three months. 37.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,320,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.03% and a negative net margin of 187.13%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

