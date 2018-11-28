Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Ferroglobe (GSM)

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GSM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ferroglobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

GSM stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $811.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 548,803 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,070,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

