Oracle Co. (ORCL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 167,833 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $50,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after buying an additional 8,401,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,896,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in Oracle by 787.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,944,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,654,000 after buying an additional 1,725,077 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 202.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,136,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 1,428,924 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,770,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $185,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 170,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $199.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

