O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s benefits from its store expansions in new as well as existing markets. During the first nine months, ending on Sep 30, 2018, the company opened 171 stores, totaling to a store count of 5,190. Also, offering products to both Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers aid O’Reilly in attracting a large number of customers across all markets. It also follows an aggressive share-repurchase policy to reward shareholders. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, dependence on weather cycles and rising SG&A expenses are headwinds for O’Reilly. Also, the strategy of lowering time-to-market for its products positions the comapny in a logistical disadvantage against peers within the industry.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORLY. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.

ORLY traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $354.10. 9,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,741. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $215.86 and a twelve month high of $363.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 503.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 248,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,236,000 after purchasing an additional 262,779 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

