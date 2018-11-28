Osram Licht (OSR) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) received a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective from analysts at Commerzbank in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSR. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.50 ($51.74).

Shares of OSR opened at €39.30 ($45.70) on Wednesday. Osram Licht has a 1-year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a 1-year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Specialty Lighting, Opto Semiconductors, and Lighting Solutions & Systems segments. The Specialty Lighting segment develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for the automotive sector, studio, stage and TV, and projection system applications, as well as special lamps for industrial and medical applications; produces lamps for disinfecting liquids, surfaces, and gases with UV light.

