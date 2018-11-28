Outfront Media (OUT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

OUT opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.37 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,519,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 946,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,121,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

