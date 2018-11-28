An issue of P.F. Chang's China Bistro (NASDAQ:PFCB) debt rose 1% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 10.25% coupon and will mature on June 30, 2020. The debt is now trading at $93.25 and was trading at $92.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “P.F. Chang's China Bistro (PFCB) Bonds Trading 1% Higher” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/p-f-changs-china-bistro-pfcb-bonds-trading-1-higher.html.

About P.F. Chang's China Bistro (NASDAQ:PFCB)

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Inc is a United States-based company that owns and operates Chinese cuisine restaurants with an American hospitality. The Company operates 15 full service restaurants that offer authentic Chinese cuisine. This cuisine is prepared with fresh herbs imported from China, and captures distinct flavors from five major culinary regions of China: Canton, Hunan, Mongolia, Shanghai and Szechwan.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for P.F. Chang's China Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.F. Chang's China Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.