Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (FLRT)

Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRT opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

