Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don M. Griffith sold 19,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $770,184.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

