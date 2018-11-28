PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

PAGS opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $11,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4,445.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 521,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $338,000.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

