Pal Network (PAL) Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million

Pal Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Pal Network has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Pal Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $148,720.00 worth of Pal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pal Network token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.02369852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00126298 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00197230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.08604791 BTC.

Pal Network Profile

Pal Network’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Pal Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,233,909 tokens. Pal Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. The Reddit community for Pal Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pal Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. Pal Network’s official website is www.pal.network.

Buying and Selling Pal Network

Pal Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DEx.top, IDEX, CPDAX, CoinBene, DDEX, DOBI trade and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pal Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pal Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pal Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

