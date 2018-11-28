Palatin Technologies (PTN) Stock Price Up 7%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,160,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,531,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

PTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1,633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 234,266 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 2,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 365,670 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/palatin-technologies-ptn-stock-price-up-7.html.

About Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.