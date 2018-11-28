Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243,382 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Liberty Property Trust worth $42,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Liberty Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $45.40.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

