Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce sales of $16.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.70 million and the lowest is $11.90 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $17.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $15.35 million to $39.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,155.03% and a negative return on equity of 132.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.39. The company has a market cap of $235.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

In other news, VP Adam Woodrow sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $85,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,844.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $160,193.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,373.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,446 shares of company stock worth $559,369. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $627,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 386,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 536,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,629,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

