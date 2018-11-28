Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Holdings Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.13% of Paypal worth $136,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 92.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 165.3% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $609,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $690,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,213 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,768. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

