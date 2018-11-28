Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,550,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 109.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $188,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $392,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,859.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,992.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 381,213 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,768. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

