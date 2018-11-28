PayPie Tops 1-Day Volume of $198.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. PayPie has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $198.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00001708 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.02072093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00127982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00189879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.65 or 0.08413263 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

