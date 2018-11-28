PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $273,000 in The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Stock

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUBI. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 1,952.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,052,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 1,952,398 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $1,767,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 80.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,369,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 609,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,627. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 53,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $252,850.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,798.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,494 shares of company stock valued at $679,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

RUBI stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 72.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

