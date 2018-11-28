Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $58,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,927,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,960,000 after buying an additional 163,749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,735,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,242,000 after buying an additional 1,431,575 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,522,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,712,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 516,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,710,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,383,000 after buying an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Stake Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/pebblebrook-hotel-trust-peb-stake-lessened-by-fuller-thaler-asset-management-inc.html.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.