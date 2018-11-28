Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Faroe Petroleum (FPM)

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.43 ($2.19).

Faroe Petroleum stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Monday. Faroe Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

