PeepCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,216.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $203,575.00 and approximately $1,216.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and Bleutrade. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00076681 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000613 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Profile

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 69,809,816,626 coins and its circulating supply is 30,609,816,626 coins. The official message board for PeepCoin is medium.com/dapscoinofficial. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is dapscoin.com. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

