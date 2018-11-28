Pennon Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12.84 (PNN)

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.84 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PNN traded down GBX 12.58 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 751.62 ($9.82). The company had a trading volume of 454,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.23 ($7.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 947.23 ($12.38).

PNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 758 ($9.90) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 790.63 ($10.33).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

