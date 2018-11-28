Peter John Gerald Bentley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX) Stock

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) Director Peter John Gerald Bentley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00.

CFX opened at C$19.10 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products Inc has a 1-year low of C$12.68 and a 1-year high of C$28.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Canfor Pulp Products’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFX shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers. The company also supplies fiber products; and produces green energy.

