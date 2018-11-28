Pets at Home Group (PETS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PETS. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pets at Home Group to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 155.88 ($2.04).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 154.10 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 221.70 ($2.90).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

