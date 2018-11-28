PG&E (PCG) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus upgraded PG&E from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PG&E from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.07.

PCG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 83,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,185,326. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in PG&E by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 18,979,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479,790 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,087,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,321 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 2,496.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,423 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

