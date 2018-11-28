Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,666. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.