Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 459,976 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,744,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 459,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $101,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 509,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $24,035,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

