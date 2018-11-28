Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 3rd

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/piedmont-office-realty-trust-inc-pdm-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-21-on-january-3rd.html.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.