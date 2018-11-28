Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 767.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 10,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,798. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/pinnacle-associates-ltd-has-1-78-million-holdings-in-old-republic-international-co-ori.html.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.