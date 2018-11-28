Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Vice Chairman Sells $89,536.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $89,536.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $56.31. 22,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,254. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,473.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 72.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

