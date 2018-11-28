Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $106,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,631,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,729,108. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $282.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.
BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
