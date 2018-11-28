Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UMPQ. ValuEngine lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,456,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.