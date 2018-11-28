Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Sunday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE TSN opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

