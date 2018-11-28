Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $179,640,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,827,000 after buying an additional 6,343,995 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $73,275,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,009,000 after buying an additional 2,450,636 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $33,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

