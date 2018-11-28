Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $49,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 587.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after purchasing an additional 581,619 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,632,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,190,000 after purchasing an additional 420,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $5,385,656.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,205.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $4,064,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,220 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,482 over the last three months. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

