PLATINCOIN (PLC) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00110125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.84 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 244.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Webchain (WEB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000078 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000195 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

