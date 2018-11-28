Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.03. The company had a trading volume of 141,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.88 and a 12 month high of C$5.03.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.25 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Friday, November 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th.

