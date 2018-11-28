PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $14.23 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Xylem worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,171,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,837,000 after acquiring an additional 74,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 880,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,398,000 after acquiring an additional 207,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,396,000 after acquiring an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 17,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $1,396,390.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,563.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,281 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

