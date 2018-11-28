PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $14,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,268,397. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-reduces-stake-in-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.