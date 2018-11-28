Potbelly (PBPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBPB. BidaskClub lowered Potbelly from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of PBPB opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $257.39 million, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Potbelly by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Potbelly by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Potbelly by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of November 9, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.