Premier African Minerals (PREM) Shares Down 19.2%

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM)’s share price dropped 19.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 246,276,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

PREM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, August 31st. Northland Capital Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, August 31st.

Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

