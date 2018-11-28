Presearch (PRE) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Presearch has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $28,864.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00810109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001640 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

