Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $327,000 in Service Co. International (SCI) Stock

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 707.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 43.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $2,383,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $737,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,115. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

