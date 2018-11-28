Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 94.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd alerts:

Shares of JPS opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 19,727 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/private-advisor-group-llc-purchases-19727-shares-of-nuveen-preferred-income-securities-fnd-jps.html.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.