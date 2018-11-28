Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 480 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,036,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 350,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 531,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 333,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 875,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,951,000 after buying an additional 186,752 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 647,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,006,000 after buying an additional 177,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

WST opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $125.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

