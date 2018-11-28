Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,411,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 18.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,323,000 after purchasing an additional 414,431 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 230.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,786,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,073 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 125.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 572,700 shares during the period.
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.
In other Kohl’s news, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $2,202,885.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at $20,474,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock worth $6,104,331. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
