Pro-Dex Inc (PDEX) Director Sells $264,097.85 in Stock

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 18,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $264,097.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson sold 39,130 shares of Pro-Dex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $553,689.50.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex Inc has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

