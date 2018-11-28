ProCurrency Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. ProCurrency has a market cap of $56,163.00 and approximately $821.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProCurrency coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, ProCurrency has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,007,500,395 coins and its circulating supply is 100,315,600 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

ProCurrency Coin Trading

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProCurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

