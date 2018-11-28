PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). PROS also posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Nomura decreased their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,024,201.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,100 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 224,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PROS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 875,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 175,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

