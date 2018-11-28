ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $81.08. 2,007,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,756,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.28.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $146,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

WARNING: “ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) Shares Up 6.3%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/proshares-ultra-qqq-qld-shares-up-6-3.html.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.